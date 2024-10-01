Man Charged after Attempted Carjacking at Potomac Mills

On the night of September 29, police were called to the 13500 block of Langtree Lane in Woodbridge to address an attempted carjacking. The incident occurred between a 30-year-old woman and an acquaintance, during which a verbal altercation escalated. The suspect tried to forcibly take the woman’s keys, leading to a brief physical struggle before they separated. The suspect was arrested the following day without any injuries being reported from the incident. He is now facing charges of attempted carjacking and is being held without bond.

From Prince William police: Attempted Carjacking – On September 29 at 11:03PM, officers responded to the 13500 block of Langtree Ln. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an attempted carjacking. The investigation revealed the victim, a 30-year-old woman, and an acquaintance, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused attempted to forcibly take the victim’s keys. After a brief physical altercation, the parties separated, and the accused left the area. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Luis A. MARADIAGA OSORTO, was arrested. Arrested on September 30: [No Photo Available]

Luis A. MARADIAGA OSORTO, 35, of 13607 Langtree Ln. in Woodbridge

Charged with attempted carjacking

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond