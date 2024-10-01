Major Drug Bust in Woodbridge: Over 25,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force arrested a 33-year-old Woodbridge resident following a three-month investigation into a drug operation in Culpeper and Prince William counties. Authorities seized 2,857 grams of Fentanyl, two handguns, a rifle, and over $26,000 in cash during searches at private residences.

Press Release from Virginia State Police:

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a three-month investigation with the arrest of a Woodbridge, VA resident. Through the course of the investigation, officers learned of a multi-jurisdictional operation throughout Culpeper and Prince William counties.

On Thursday (Sept. 26) and Sunday (Sept. 29), officers executed search warrants at private residences in Culpeper and Prince William. As a result of the operation, 2857 grams (approximately 25,000 pills) of Fentanyl were seized along with two handguns, a rifle, and $26,363 in U.S. currency. One of the handguns was reported stolen out of the City of Manassas.

Task Force Officers arrested Stewart L. Skinner III, 33, and charged him with maintaining a fortified drug house, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of an automatic firearm. Skinner was also wanted out of Prince William County. He was transported to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Blue Ridge Gang and Narcotic Task Force at 540-547-2997 or email at [email protected].

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.