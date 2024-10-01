It’s Almost Time! Volunteer Prince William’s Fall Reverse Raffle & Dinner on October 19 to Support Untrim-A-Tree – Grand Prize $10,000!

Greetings, Prince William: Happening in 3 weeks – Volunteer Prince William’s Fall Reverse Raffle & Dinner in support of Untrim-A-Tree, October 19, 6:30 p.m. at Prince William County Fairgrounds 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas 20112! Doors open at 6pm, the raffle begins at 7pm. Tickets are $100, and include dinner for 2, two drink tickets per ticket and the opportunity to win prizes leading up to the Grand Prize of $10,000! It’ll be a fun evening of good food, networking, and a chance to win the Grand Prize, all to support a cause which will guarantee vulnerable children in our community have a Merry Christmas on December 25! Tickets can be purchased on our website, www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.

Support our veterans by giving the gift of a lift! Our VETS program has an ongoing need for volunteers age 21+ to provide transportation to local veterans and their spouse on weekdays to medical appointments, shopping, etc. If you’re a veteran looking to connect with fellow vets or looking to fill up your day, this is a meaningful experience. Schedules are flexible, and you’ll feel great as you provide a ride, a friendly face and help this population meet their needs! Please visit https://bit.ly/4eWwrdB for details, email [email protected] for more information. . This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.

program has an ongoing need for volunteers age 21+ to provide transportation to local veterans and their spouse on weekdays to medical appointments, shopping, etc. If you’re a veteran looking to connect with fellow vets or looking to fill up your day, this is a meaningful experience. Schedules are flexible, and you’ll feel great as you provide a ride, a friendly face and help this population meet their needs! Please visit https://bit.ly/4eWwrdB for details, email [email protected] for more information. . This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation. You can help senior citizens facing food insecurity! ACTS needs dedicated volunteers to deliver boxes of food to homebound seniors and people with disabilities in eastern Prince William County Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Volunteers need a valid driver’s license and can use any size vehicle, though a van may be provided if necessary. Boxes can weigh up to 40 pounds. Volunteers typically call or text recipients to notify them that their delivery is on the way. You’ll feel great as you ensure that those who are unable to leave their homes receive the food they need! Note: Client Intake Volunteers are also needed! Duties include assisting clients with booking appointments, registering new clients, and ensuring every client receives the support they need. Familiarity with client intake software and fluency in Spanish is helpful, but not necessary! For more information, please email [email protected].

needs dedicated volunteers to deliver boxes of food to homebound seniors and people with disabilities in eastern Prince William County Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.. Volunteers need a valid driver’s license and can use any size vehicle, though a van may be provided if necessary. Boxes can weigh up to 40 pounds. Volunteers typically call or text recipients to notify them that their delivery is on the way. You’ll feel great as you ensure that those who are unable to leave their homes receive the food they need! are also needed! Duties include assisting clients with booking appointments, registering new clients, and ensuring every client receives the support they need. Familiarity with client intake software and fluency in Spanish is helpful, but not necessary! For more information, please email [email protected]. BEACON for English Language and Literacy is recruiting volunteers to teach adult ESOL students! They have an Urgent Need for In-Person Evening Volunteers for the current Fall semester, along with their upcoming Winter session which begins on December 2 (online and morning teaching options are available for the Winter semester). Morning classes meet on Monday and Wednesday 9:30am-11:30am and evening classes meet on Tuesday and Thursday 7pm-9pm. No teaching or language experience is required, and training is provided. To learn more, please sign up for a virtual information session at Info session sign-up or contact Seth at 571.428.2524.

is recruiting volunteers to teach adult ESOL students! They have an for for the current Fall semester, along with their upcoming Winter session which begins on December 2 (online and morning teaching options are available for the Winter semester). Morning classes meet on Monday and Wednesday 9:30am-11:30am and evening classes meet on Tuesday and Thursday 7pm-9pm. No teaching or language experience is required, and training is provided. To learn more, please sign up for a virtual information session at Info session sign-up or contact Seth at 571.428.2524. The hard-working staff at Boxes of Basics reports they have an URGENT need for short-sleeved shirts for both Boys and Girls since they’re currently providing clothing for over 100 children weekly! Boys’ sizes range from 5 through 16, for Girls’ sizes from size 6 through 16. You can do one of three things to help: 1) Donate gently used, clean clothing; 2) Shop at home on their Amazon wish list: https://a.co/ig2zwK3; or 3) Pick up some shirts on your next shopping trip! You’ll feel great as you help vulnerable kids have fresh, clean clothing they can wear to school, playtime, etc.!

reports they have an need for short-sleeved shirts for both Boys and Girls since they’re currently providing clothing for over 100 children weekly! Boys’ sizes range from 5 through 16, for Girls’ sizes from size 6 through 16. You can do one of three things to help: 1) Donate gently used, clean clothing; 2) Shop at home on their Amazon wish list: https://a.co/ig2zwK3; or 3) Pick up some shirts on your next shopping trip! You’ll feel great as you help vulnerable kids have fresh, clean clothing they can wear to school, playtime, etc.! Brain Injury Services (BIS) has an ongoing need for volunteers to be PALS (Providing a Link for Survivors) for survivors of brain injury. This is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. Once a month outings for coffee, walks, chess, lunch, etc. can help a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information.

has an ongoing need for volunteers to be (Providing a Link for Survivors) for survivors of brain injury. This is a one-to-one friendship program for brain injury survivors; the program connects BIS clients with volunteers who can help them socialize in the community and rebuild social skills through friendship. Once a month outings for coffee, walks, chess, lunch, etc. can help a client get their life back on track following such a traumatic occurrence! Please visit www.braininjurysvcs.org/volunteer/ for more information. Do you enjoy supporting live concerts? Clearbrook Center of the Arts located in Lake Ridge needs volunteer Event Stagehands age 18+ to contribute to the smooth running of their events. Jobs include guiding show bands to their designated staging areas, assisting bands with load-in/breakdown and helping with stage setup/breakdown. You get to enjoy some great live music and get Free admission to a future Clearbrook concert of your choice! To view the concert schedule, please visit www.clearbrookcenterofthearts.org, visit their SignUp Genius page at https://signup.com/go/gjAhPZb to volunteer.

located in Lake Ridge needs volunteer age 18+ to contribute to the smooth running of their events. Jobs include guiding show bands to their designated staging areas, assisting bands with load-in/breakdown and helping with stage setup/breakdown. You get to enjoy some great live music and get Free admission to a future Clearbrook concert of your choice! To view the concert schedule, please visit www.clearbrookcenterofthearts.org, visit their SignUp Genius page at https://signup.com/go/gjAhPZb to volunteer. Education Majors and Retired Teachers! The Literacy Engagement Action Project (LEAP) at George Mason University is seeking volunteers age 18+ to provide literacy tutoring for students in grades K-5 at Boys & Girls Club in Dumfries and the Community Center in Georgetown South in Manassas. This is a paid internship running through the school year on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Training and materials are provided. Interns must successfully complete a background check. You’ll get excited as you help a child open new worlds through literacy and reading! Please visit https://leap.cehd.gmu.edu/ to learn how you can get involved.

is seeking volunteers age 18+ to provide literacy tutoring for students in grades K-5 at Boys & Girls Club in Dumfries and the Community Center in Georgetown South in Manassas. This is a running through the school year on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Training and materials are provided. Interns must successfully complete a background check. You’ll get excited as you help a child open new worlds through literacy and reading! Please visit https://leap.cehd.gmu.edu/ to learn how you can get involved. It’s that time again – Historic Manassas, Inc. needs volunteers to support the upcoming Fall Jubilee October 5, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. in Old Town Manassas! Volunteers of any age are welcome, volunteers under age 16 must volunteer with an adult over 18. Duties include setup, keeping trash picked up, helping to monitor Kids Areas and the Stage Area. You’ll have a fun time enjoying all the sights, food, and music of this event while you help to promote the advantages of visiting Old Town! Please visit https://bit.ly/3Sp91TJ to sign up.

needs volunteers to support the upcoming October 5, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. in Old Town Manassas! Volunteers of any age are welcome, volunteers under age 16 must volunteer with an adult over 18. Duties include setup, keeping trash picked up, helping to monitor Kids Areas and the Stage Area. You’ll have a fun time enjoying all the sights, food, and music of this event while you help to promote the advantages of visiting Old Town! Please visit https://bit.ly/3Sp91TJ to sign up. “Farm livin’ is the life for me…” Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting Farm Field Days October 9 and 10, 8am-1pm at the Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas 20112. Volunteers are needed to support this event which educates 4th graders about agriculture and farm life. Duties include helping set up, check in volunteers, monitor various agricultural stations, set up/monitor the concession stand and guide student groups from one station to the next. No farm experience is needed! Lunch will be provided to volunteers once the event ends. This should be lots of fun as you help educate students about farm living! Please visit https://bit.ly/3smBobx to register. Questions? Please call 571.379.7514 to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.