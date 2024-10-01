Fredericksburg Parks and Recreation Recognized for Excellence at Virginia Conference

The City of Fredericksburg’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Events received four awards at the 71st Annual Conference of the Virginia Recreation and Park Society in Norfolk, Virginia. Over 400 delegates, exhibitors, speakers, and volunteers from across the state attended the event, which highlights excellence in parks and recreation programs.

Out of 140 applications across 16 categories, Fredericksburg was recognized in four areas:

Most Creative Marketing Piece for FXBG Park Picks

Most Creative Marketing Strategy for Garret the Carrot

Best Health and Wellness Initiative for the Farmers Market Sprouts Program, and

the Distinguished Private Sector Service Award for the Sunshine Ballpark Foundation.

Parks, Recreation and Events Director Todd Brown expressed pride in his staff’s achievements, saying, “Our team works hard to bring creative programming to the Fredericksburg community and I’m proud of what we are achieving.” Mayor Kerry Devine said, “The great work that our Parks, Recreation and Events Department provides on an ongoing basis is vital to the health of

community and I encourage everyone to explore the City’s program offerings and outdoor park spaces.”