Teens Arrested After Crash, Attempted Escape at Smith Lake Park

From smashing a railing to ending up behind one. A group of teenagers were found attempting to flee from an auto accident, according to police.

From a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office press release:

On September 26th at approximately 2:57 a.m. Deputy T.G. Croson responded to Smith Lake Park, located at 360 Doc Stone Road, for an auto accident. It was advised a vehicle drove into the gate for the park and struck a sign as it was attempting to flee. When Deputy Croson arrived, he located the creamed fence and three individuals. Immediately after noticing Deputy Croson’s presence, the three took off into the woods.

Deputy Croson would stay with the crash site as he broadcasted the suspects’ descriptions to nearby deputies, who were establishing a perimeter. At the crash site, Deputy Croson would locate an empty beer bottle and partially full bottle of Hennessy. Considering Stafford deputies don’t give up easily, First Sergeant N. Zotos would locate the trifecta on Cliff Circle and detain them. Two of the suspects were 18 years old while the other was a juvenile who was reported as missing out of another jurisdiction.

The 18-year-old male suspect was identified as the driver. He had signs of intoxication, no driver’s license, and admitted to running “for the fun of it.” His so-called “fun” would end when he was charged with driving under the influence, hit and run, driving without a license, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond. The 18-year-old female suspect was also discovered to be intoxicated. She was charged with public intoxication, failure to report a crash, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Deputy J.W. Ahern would return the missing juvenile back to her residence.