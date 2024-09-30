School Bus Aide Charged with Sexually Assaulting Children

Updated 4 p.m. — A former Spotsylvania County school bus aid is charged with sexually abusing a child on a school bus, police said. The former employee’s August 5, 2024, and the termination date was September 26, 2024, said Spotsylvania County Public Schools spokeswoman Renee Daniels.
Authorities said the man lives in Fredericksburg.
More in a press release:
The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office “Child Victim Unit” arrested Miguel Velasquez Velasco (22) of Fredericksburg on the evening of September 26, 2024.
Detectives were notified by school authorities after suspicion of inappropriate touching of a student had occurred on a school bus. Detectives with the “Child Victim Unit” and school administration immediately started an investigation and obtained substantial evidence that Mr. Velasquez Velasco assaulted three separate children on the school bus on the day of September 26th.
The victims ages range from 4 to 5 years of age who are students with disabilities. Miguel was arrested and charged with (8) counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child, (2) counts of indecent liberties of a child while in a custodial role, and (1) count of attempted sodomy of a child. He was incarcerated in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under NO bond.
Mr. Velasquez Velasco’s immigration status is that of a current lawful permanent resident and has no known criminal record. This case is still under investigation by Detectives. No further information will be released at this time.