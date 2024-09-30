CFH Announces 7th Annual 5K Run-Walk For Affordable Housing

CFH is hosting its 7th Annual 5K Run-Walk and 2nd Annual Cornhole Toss Tournament at Occoquan Regional Park on October 6, with a virtual 5K option available from October 6 to October 20. Participants are invited to bring non-perishable food items for CFH’s food pantry.

Press Release:

CFH, a 45-year-old Northern Virginia housing nonprofit, has announced that its 7th Annual CFH 5K Run-Walk for Affordable Housing and 2nd Annual Cornhole Toss Tournament will take place at Occoquan Regional Park at 9:30 am on October 6. The virtual 5k race will take place from October 6 – October 20, with registrants choosing their own course and time to participate. Interested participants can find more information and register online at cfhva.org. As part of this annual fundraiser, CFH is also asking race participants to bring non-perishable food items for its food pantry.

This annual fundraising event is held in honor of the late Father Gerard Creedon, a Northern Virginia Catholic priest who inspired a group of his parishioners to establish CFH in 1979 and guided the group to seek out ways to assist the community until his passing in 2017. In addition to its rescue and ongoing management of the East End Mobile Home Park in Manassas, Va., CFH conducts a variety of programs related to affordable rental housing, first-time homeownership and senior emergency assistance, and also runs a food pantry from East End.

Based in Manassas, Va., CFH helps individuals and families along a path of self- sufficiency, providing assistance to individuals and families all along the continuum of housing needs. The CFH board of directors represents a diverse group of individuals who provide expertise in business, development, architecture, financial services and real estate.