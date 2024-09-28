News Saturday Snapshot: Scenes in Fredericksburg By Kelly Sienkowski Published September 28, 2024 at 11:00AM | Updated October 26, 2024 at 4:41PM A truck full of pumpkins sits below skeletons climbing above Irish Eyes. RappArts is hosting a pop-up art competition for 5th through 8th graders. Art turned in by 1 p.m. Saturday will be featured in an art gallery at next week’s First Friday; prizes will be awarded. Fillagreen, Fredericksburg’s new refill station has opened. The Rappahannock River sits a few inches below the dock at Riverfront Park. The stairs are closed by caution tape due to mud covering the steps. What did you do around town this weekend? Share your photos or comments on our social media! Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Kelly Sienkowski I'm the Fredericksburg Regional Editor, covering Stafford and Fredericksburg. If you have tips, story ideas, or news, send me an email! View all posts #Saturday Scenes