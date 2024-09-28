Dale City Teen Missing

The Prince William County Police Department is seeking help in locating missing juvenile Phoenix Marsalis Lewis, who left his home on Pearson Dr. on September 25, 2024. He is known to frequent the Sable Ct. and Portal Ct. areas of Dale City, and anyone with information is urged to contact local authorities.

Press Release from Prince William County Police:

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE:

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Phoenix Marsalis LEWIS. The investigation revealed Phoenix left his home on Pearson Dr. in the [Dale City] area of Prince William County and was reported missing on September 25. During the ongoing investigation, detectives received additional information which has prompted Phoenix to now be considered endangered. He is known to frequent the Sable Ct. and Portal Ct. areas of Woodbridge. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Phoenix Marsalis LEWIS is described as a black male, 17 years of age, 5’9”, and 140lbs, with black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored Puffer-style coat, dark-colored pants, and carrying a blue duffle bag.