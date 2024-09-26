Stafford Outpaces Prince William in Early Voting, Local Officials Encourage Turnout

The first four days of early voting statistics for 2024 in Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg show varying trends compared to the 2020 figures.

So far this year, Stafford County reported the highest number of early ballots cast among the listed jurisdictions, with 4,682 votes, showing a significant increase from 2,779 in 2020.

Manassas saw a decrease in early voting numbers, with 2,652 ballots cast in 2024 compared to 3,051 in 2020. Prince William County also experienced a notable drop, with 1,022 early votes in 2024, down from 3,096 in the previous election cycle.

In Fredericksburg and Manassas Park, where no early voting data is available from 2020, 688 and 966 ballots were cast in 2024, so far.

Prince William County Voter Registrar Eric Olsen shared his expectations for the turnout on the first day of early voting, Friday, September 202, 2024, emphasizing the expanded capacity at the polling location. “I would say at least 1,000, probably as many as a couple thousand [voters today],” Olsen said. “We’ve expanded our capacity inside, so we have more check-in stations. We can get through a couple thousand people today if we need to.” Ultimately, when polls closed at 4:30, a little over 1200 voters cast their ballots in Prince William County.

While Olsen noted the potential for a solid early turnout, he said early voting activity often happens closer to Election Day. “We saw 80% of our voting happen in the last three weeks [of early voting in previous years],” he explained. “We contracted the early voting period [in the first few weeks], but expanded the number of locations, weekends, and extended hours during the last three weeks because that’s when people most commonly vote.”

Olsen encouraged residents to use official sources of information to plan their voting, stating, “Go to pwcvotes.org to get all the hours, locations, and dates. You can apply for a mail ballot online if you’d rather not wait in line.” As of the opening hours on the first day, Olsen estimated that about 30 to 40 voters had already lined up. “So far this morning, maybe a 10 or 15-minute wait at the start, which isn’t too bad.”

Prince William County Supervisor for the Coles District Yesli Vega, made a point to be at the polls today because “Voting is the most important thing we can do as citizens. I encourage every eligible voter to get out and vote as early as they can.” Vega was the only County elected official observed at the poll site although Chair Deshundra Jefferson did put out a social media post inviting citizens to vote.

First-Day Voter Experiences

Susan Dunn, a voter from Bristow, was among those who cast her vote early. She said the process was smooth, but practical considerations influenced her decision to vote early. “Once you vote, they take you off the [mail] register. So all those mailers you get will save [campaigns] money, and that way they can focus on other people,” Dunn explained.

When asked about concerns over voter fraud, Dunn acknowledged the lingering doubt some voters feel. “I always wonder whether my vote counts after the last election fiasco, but I’ll do what I have to do to get it in,” she said. “I would hate to hear my voice if I got there to vote and they said, ‘Sorry, our records show you voted already,’ that would not be the end of it.”

For those still considering when to vote, Dunn encouraged early participation. “I’d suggest they come out early, get their vote in, make it count. Do it sooner rather than later,” she said.

Manassas Candidates Share Their Views

As early voting got underway, several local candidates also shared their perspectives on the key issues facing voters in the region. Tom Osina, a Manassas City Council candidate running for re-election, highlighted the economic growth efforts in the city. “For us, it’s things like we brought commercial air service, we have done several land purchases that are going to bring continued prosperity here,” Osina said. He pointed to projects such as the redevelopment of the Mathis Avenue Shopping Center and the construction of new facilities like the Marstellar community center and a new firehouse. “The vision for the future is not only continuing that work here, but actually trying to now use those pieces as catalysts to do better services for the public.”

Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, also running for re-election, stressed the importance of voter participation. “It is so important to exercise that right, no matter what,” Davis-Younger said. “I often say it doesn’t matter [your] party because we all want what’s best for this country and locally here, so just exercise the right because it is your voice.”

On the issues facing Manassas City, Davis-Younger identified the city’s rapid development as a central concern. “The growth, how we’re handling the growth of the city, making sure that the infrastructure is here and that we’re able to handle the new developments that we’re doing,” she said, adding that maintaining coordination between the City Council and the School Board is essential to the city’s progress.

Lynn Forkell Green, another candidate for Manassas City Council, expressed concerns over education, infrastructure, and public safety. “Our infrastructure needs to be addressed in a proactive nature,” Green said. “We have a lot of growth happening right now. We have data centers that have already been approved and we’re going to need to really assess our needs, our grid capacity, and what we’re going to have to do so that we’re not being reactive down the road.” Green also called for reforms in the city’s schools, criticizing their current performance and pushing for new leadership on the school board. “No matter how much money we’re throwing at the schools, they’re just not performing. We have to address that.”

On public safety, Green noted a rise in crime, pointing to recent incidents in the city. “We need to do a lot of evaluation,” she said, suggesting that more police officers may be necessary. “I think the answer is probably yes.”

Voting Logistics and Information

Prince William County

Residents can vote at 9250 Lee Ave, Suite 1, Manassas. Voting hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Weekend voting will begin on October 13.

Manassas

Early voting occurs at 9025 Center Street, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The office will be closed on Monday, October 14, in observance of Columbus Day.

Additional in-person early voting dates have been scheduled for Sunday, October 13, from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, October 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, November 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – the final day for early in-person voting.

Stafford County

Early voting will occur at the Registrar’s Office at 124 Old Potomac Church Road, Suite 205, Stafford. Voters are reminded that early voting is not being held at the Government Center this year. The early voting period runs until Friday, November 1, with hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Saturday voting will also be available on October 26 and November 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters should note the office will be closed on October 14, and November 2 is the county’s final day for early voting.

Fredericksburg

Residents can vote early at the Office of Voter Registration and Elections at 601 Caroline Street, Suite 500. Early voting starts on Friday, September 20, with regular hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Extended hours will be available on Thursday, October 24, and Wednesday, October 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday voting is available on October 26 and November 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manassas Park

Residents can vote early in person through Saturday, November 2, 2024. To cast their absentee ballot, voters can visit the General Registrar’s office at City Hall. No prior application is needed to vote absentee in person.

City Hall will be open for early voting Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition, drop boxes will be available for voters to submit their mailed absentee ballots, including on Election Day, November 5, 2024.

City Hall will offer two Saturday voting days for those who prefer to vote on weekends. The first will be on October 26, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a final Saturday voting opportunity on November 2, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be the last chance to vote early in person before Election Day.

Residents can apply for absentee voting through the Virginia Department of Elections at vote.elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, and polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.