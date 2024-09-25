Obituary: Thomas L. Forman (1955-2024)

Thomas L. Forman (Age 69)

Memorial service info

Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4) Thomas L. Forman (Ret.) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away September 19, 2024, at the age of 69, following a full and rewarding life as a loving husband, father, soldier and dedicated public servant.

Born on July 24, 1955, in Rochester, New York, Tom’s life-long commitment to the service of his country traces back to his decision to enlist in the United States Army following graduation from East Rochester High School in 1973. He began his career in the Military Intelligence Corps, where he went on to serve as a Counterintelligence Special Agent in both the Active and Army Reserve components until his military retirement in 2003 at the rank of CW4. In addition, Tom’s civil service included various roles within the federal government related to counterintelligence, national security and emergency management, before his retirement in 2013 as a member of the Senior Executive Service (SES). All told, Tom’s military and civil service spanned over 40 years, and included involvement in the Vietnam War, Operation Joint Endeavor, Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, and the immediate response to the attacks on September 11, 2001, including Operation Enduring Freedom.

His civilian and military decorations, medals, and awards include the National Defense Service Medal with a Bronze Star Attachment, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Director’s Award for Excellence from the Office of Personnel Management, and numerous other commendations, medals, and awards. In addition to earning his Certified Protection Professional (CPP) certification, Tom was also a graduate of the Federal Executive Institute, along with other military, counterintelligence, and national security programs.

While the list of Tom’s professional accomplishments spans decades of public service, his greatest achievement, for which he was always proudest, was his role as a husband and father. Tom will be remembered for being a devoted husband and loving father who led by example, always prioritized family, and left a lasting impact on the lives of so many. His love of family and service can be seen not only in his career, but in the activities that he chose to take part in within his community. Whether as a Scout Master in the Boy Scouts, a coach for his sons’ soccer teams, involvement in their schools and Parent Teacher Associations, volunteer work at the Coles District Volunteer Fire Department, or as a founding sponsor of the National Museum of the U.S. Army, Tom will forever be remembered for his love of family and country, as well as his deep-rooted passion in the service of others.

He is survived by his wife of over 44 years, Lori; children Jason, Justin, and Thomas II; brother Michael; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Winfield Scott Forman, Sr.; mother Ednamaye Dickenson Forman; brothers Charles, James, Robert, and Winfield, Jr.; and sister Beverly.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2024, at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.

While flowers are welcome, donations to one of Tom’s most cherished foundations, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, are also encouraged.

>> Donation link

The following memorial events are planned.

Visitation

09/30/2024 06:00 PM to 08:00 PM

Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford

1310 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Virginia, 22554

Funeral Service

10/01/2024 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford

1310 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Virginia, 22554

Interment

10/01/2024 01:30 PM to 02:00 PM

Quantico National Cemetery

18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, Virginia, 22172

Submitted by Covenant Funeral Service