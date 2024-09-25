Historic Manassas Inc. Announces 3 New Board Members

Historic Manassas Inc. announced three new members of its Board of Directors in a press release Tuesday.

The nonprofit, created in 1986 to combat the historic district’s decline, will add three women — Maria Elena Guzman, Nikki Merkle and Pechta Sok — to its Board in the hopes of contributing to HMI’s mission.

“We are so pleased to welcome Maria, Nikki and Pechta to HMI’s Board of Directors,” Mark Olsen, board president of HMI, said. “Their expertise and passion for the community will be a tremendous asset to HMI and the Main Street program for Historic Manassas.”

Here’s some more information about each new board member:

Maria Elena Guzman

A native of Lima, Peru, Maria is an entrepreneur dedicated to promoting Latin American culture in the United States. She is the founder of LAREXPO, an organization supporting Latino entrepreneurs and artisans in the Washington, Maryland, and Virginia area. Maria’s work with LAREXPO has earned her recognition from the United States Senate for promoting Latin artisan crafts. She also founded the Latin American Cultural Circle and Milena Guro Designs, a company that highlights the beauty of Peruvian craftsmanship. Her extensive background in business, marketing and community development will be a valuable asset to HMI’s efforts.

Nikki Merkle

With more than 12 years of experience in the banking industry, Nikki currently serves as the Branch Manager at United Bank’s Prince William office. She is deeply involved in community service, having worked with the Manassas Park Education Foundation, Round Elementary and the House of Mercy. Nikki is passionate about serving her community and is eager to bring her expertise and dedication to her new role on HMI’s Board.

Pechta Sok

Pechta has called Manassas home for 14 years and has witnessed the city’s vibrant growth and culture firsthand. With leadership roles at National Geographic, Social Impact and Amnesty International, she brings extensive experience in grassroots activism, outreach, and intercultural engagement. Pechta is excited to give back to the city that has been an integral part of her personal and professional life. She looks forward to contributing her skills to HMI’s work in preserving the unique character of Historic Manassas.

Congratulations to the new board members!