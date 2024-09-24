Prince William County Supervisor Proposes Tax Break for Terminally Ill Residents

Supervisor Yesli Vega has put forth a proposal to explore providing a tax break for terminally ill residents in the county, aiming to ease the financial burden on families dealing with the high costs of medical care.

At the recent Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting, Vega directed county staff to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the potential implementation of the tax break. Vega emphasized the importance of providing relief to residents who are struggling with the financial challenges that come with terminal illness.

“If you’ve ever had a loved one or know somebody that is going through something as a terminal disease, it could be very challenging,” said Vega, who represents the Coles District. “With the additional stressors added to making it to doctor’s appointments, the cost of medicine, treatment that is not covered by insurance, I think that we owe it to them and to their families that are doing their very best with the cards that they’ve been dealt with to look into this.”

The proposal aims to offer tax relief on real estate or personal property taxes for residents certified as terminally ill. Vega requested the county staff provide a detailed report on how such a program could be implemented, including its financial impact on the county’s revenue.

Board Response and Next Steps

Supervisor Vega’s initiative received general interest from her colleagues on the board, but no formal decisions have been made yet regarding the next steps. As Vega highlighted during her remarks, the goal is to assist families who are facing severe financial strain while dealing with life-threatening illnesses. She compared the proposal to previous initiatives aimed at helping vulnerable communities in the county.

“We certainly saw this board come together with the tax break that we just gave to Wounded Warriors,” Vega noted during the meeting, emphasizing the board’s past support for similar programs.

The analysis will examine the tax break’s financial feasibility and whether similar measures in other counties can be replicated in Prince William County. The board will also consider the broader implications of implementing such a tax break on the county’s budget.

After the county staff completes its analysis, Vega’s proposal will be discussed further in upcoming meetings. The board is expected to revisit the issue in the coming months, with the goal of making a decision before the end of the year.