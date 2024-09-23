Manassas Park to Host Community Forum on Domestic Violence after Bhatt Disappearance

Residents of Manassas Park are coming together to tackle the pressing issue of domestic violence with a Community Forum scheduled for September 30, 2024. The forum, set to take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Manassas Park Community Center, will offer resources and provide a platform for open discussions.

Local officials, including Delegate Michelle Maldonado (D), Vice Mayor Alanna Mensing, and Council Members Yesy Amaya and Darryl Moore, organized the event to create a safe and supportive environment for domestic violence survivors, they said during a governing body meeting on Sept. 17, 2024. A panel of representatives from various community-serving nonprofits will offer vital information on services available to victims and their families.

Attendees can hear from experts, ask questions, and gain insights into locally available resources. Among the organizations participating are agencies focused on mental health and emergency housing and advocates who work directly with survivors.

The event highlights the collaborative efforts of the community and nonprofit organizations to ensure support for those affected. Manassas Park City Schools also offer mental health support services, such as Care Solis, a multilingual, free mental health service open to all residents.

The city’s website also provides resources for domestic violence victims, including hotline numbers and community service programs that provide immediate help. The forum underscores Manassas Park’s dedication to fostering a community of safety, awareness, and prevention.

The workshop follows the disappearance and likely death of Mamta Kaffle Bhatt of Manassas Park. She’s not been seen since late July, and her husband, Naresh Bhatt, will stand trial on a charge of concealing a body in December. So far, investigators have located her body.