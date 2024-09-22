A Stafford County driver discovered an unexpected stowaway, a kitten named “Kitty Purry,” in the engine compartment of his Toyota RAV4 after stopping at a 7-Eleven on Solomon Road.

Deputy O.J. Martins and his team spent an hour and a half safely rescuing the frightened kitten, using tools like a lockout kit, snake hook, and snappy snare to dismantle parts of the engine. Kitty Purry was taken to the Animal Shelter and will be available for adoption soon.

Press release:

We know the Toyota RAV4 has 203 horsepower, but not every model can boast kitten power!

As the weather got Hot N Cold, Kitty Purry snuggled up in the engine compartment of a Toyota RAV4 while the driver ran errands around Stafford County this morning. When the driver stopped at the Solomon Road 7-Eleven, he heard a small Roar from the engine compartment and realized there was a stowaway on board.

Deputy O. J. Martins responded to the scene and developed a plan to extract the frightened kitten with the assistance of patrol deputies and the vehicle owner. Over the next hour and a half, there were quite the

Fireworks, as the group dismantled parts in the engine compartment and utilized a lockout kit, snake hook and snappy snare to safely remove Kitty Purry. She was transported to the Animal Shelter and will have quite a story to share about Last Friday (Night).

Firefighters may be known for getting cats out of trees, but our deputies can get a kitten from your engine! If your Teenage Dream is to own a cat, we can make that dream come true at our Animal Shelter. Kitty Purry is not yet ready for adoption, but you can e-mail [email protected] to express your interest. There are plenty of other pets available immediately for loving homes.

A huge thank you to Deputy Martins and team for this animal rescue!