News

Deputy Rescues Kitten from Engine Compartment

By Uriah Kiser

A Stafford County driver discovered an unexpected stowaway, a kitten named “Kitty Purry,” in the engine compartment of his Toyota RAV4 after stopping at a 7-Eleven on Solomon Road.

Deputy O.J. Martins and his team spent an hour and a half safely rescuing the frightened kitten, using tools like a lockout kit, snake hook, and snappy snare to dismantle parts of the engine. Kitty Purry was taken to the Animal Shelter and will be available for adoption soon.

Press release:

We know the Toyota RAV4 has 203 horsepower, but not every model can boast kitten power!

As the weather got Hot N Cold, Kitty Purry snuggled up in the engine compartment of a Toyota RAV4 while the driver ran errands around Stafford County this morning. When the driver stopped at the Solomon Road 7-Eleven, he heard a small Roar from the engine compartment and realized there was a stowaway on board.

Deputy O. J. Martins responded to the scene and developed a plan to extract the frightened kitten with the assistance of patrol deputies and the vehicle owner. Over the next hour and a half, there were quite the
Fireworks, as the group dismantled parts in the engine compartment and utilized a lockout kit, snake hook and snappy snare to safely remove Kitty Purry. She was transported to the Animal Shelter and will have quite a story to share about Last Friday (Night).

Firefighters may be known for getting cats out of trees, but our deputies can get a kitten from your engine! If your Teenage Dream is to own a cat, we can make that dream come true at our Animal Shelter. Kitty Purry is not yet ready for adoption, but you can e-mail [email protected] to express your interest. There are plenty of other pets available immediately for loving homes.

A huge thank you to Deputy Martins and team for this animal rescue!

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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