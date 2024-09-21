News Saturday Snapshot: Scenes in Stafford By Kelly Sienkowski Published September 21, 2024 at 7:21PM | Updated October 26, 2024 at 4:41PM Hundreds of players and family filled Willowmere Park’s soccer fields. Stafford Parks & Recreation partners with Stafford Soccer. Governor Glenn Youngkin, Sentator Tara Durant, District 10 Candidate Hung Cao, Lt. Governor Winsome Sears and District 7 Candidate Derrick Anderson at a rally in Stafford. The Fredericksburg Area Service League hosted its 7th Annual Rock Lobster Shake and Bake fundraiser at High Mark Brewery, with local band Radar Theory playing. (Photo | Callie Ortiz) What did you do around town this weekend? Share your photos or comments on our social media! Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Author Kelly Sienkowski I'm the Fredericksburg Regional Editor, covering Stafford and Fredericksburg. If you have tips, story ideas, or news, send me an email! View all posts #Saturday Scenes