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Saturday Snapshot: Scenes in Stafford

By Kelly Sienkowski
Hundreds of players and family filled Willowmere Park’s soccer fields. Stafford Parks & Recreation partners with Stafford Soccer.

 

Governor Glenn Youngkin, Sentator Tara Durant, District 10 Candidate Hung Cao, Lt. Governor Winsome Sears and District 7 Candidate Derrick Anderson at a rally in Stafford.

 

The Fredericksburg Area Service League hosted its 7th Annual Rock Lobster Shake and Bake fundraiser at High Mark Brewery, with local band Radar Theory playing. (Photo | Callie Ortiz)

 

What did you do around town this weekend?

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  • I'm the Fredericksburg Regional Editor, covering Stafford and Fredericksburg. If you have tips, story ideas, or news, send me an email!

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