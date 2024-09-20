Preview: Sept. 23 Manassas City Council Meeting

Happy Friday, Manassas!

Welcome to another City Council preview, this time for the Sept. 23 regular meeting. This week’s meeting will be held at the City Hall Council Chambers at 9027 Center St.

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Important links

Key agenda items

Appropriating $2.7 million from the airport fund for designing a runway/taxi bridge replacement

Manassas City Council will be making a decision on appropriating $2.7 million from the airport fund balance to design a runway and taxi bridge replacement.

In the staff report given to Council, it’s stated the original runway and taxi bridges were built in 1983 and are nearing the end of the life expectancy of structures of that same kind, which is around 55 years. Structural engineers said these bridges have 10 to 15 years left, but it may be less due to the level of flooding that has occurred and impacted the structures over the years.

The staff report suggested a total redesign of the structures that are expected to last 75 years. The new structures won’t be able to carry more weight, but the report did state that “aircraft anticipated for commercial service in the future may have a [maximum gross take-off weight] between 142,000 lbs. and 181,000 lbs.” Currently, the bridges can only support 113,700 pounds.

To be clear: these funds are only going to the design of the project. More funds are expected to be drawn from in order to build the new structures. As of June 30, 2023 — as the report states — the current fund balance is $14,97 million.

Issuance and sale of $85 million in general obligation bonds

The city is expected to authorize the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds (GOs) — a type of municipal bond issued by state or local governments to raise funds for public projects — totaling $85 million. These types of bonds are backed by the government’s ability to tax its residents.

In the resolution, it is stated these bonds will finance the costs of capital improvement projects in Manassas.

“… Including (but not limited to) the acquisition, construction, extension, replacement, renovation and equipping of public school, public safety, parks, culture & recreation, transportation, utility and general governmental improvements,” the resolution states.

The bonds, once approved, will be sold to investors, then the city will receive the funds, which can be up to $85 million from bond purchasers. In exchange, the city is obligated to repay the bondholders the principal amount plus the interest — which the resolution states can not exceed 5.5% — that accrues over time. The city will be able to pay back these bonds with taxes.

The resolution also states the city’s bonds may mature or be subject to mandatory sinking fund redemption, or a way for the city to pay the debt over time. This mechanism is often used to allow for the issuer of the bond (the City of Manassas) to repay its debt instead of facing one large payment at the end of the bond term, which is Dec. 31, 2047.

Fees for EV charging stations

City Council is expected to approve the proposed fees for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the city. In a presentation at the last meeting on Sept. 9, Steve Burke, the director of public works, proposed a $2 per hour fee for users and a $2.50 idling fee.

Check out the full story from Wednesday.