Business 23 Data Centers and Infrastructure Upgrades Coming to Stafford After Zoning Approval By Uriah Kiser Published September 19, 2024 at 2:00PM | Updated October 26, 2024 at 4:41PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Data Centers #Economic Development #Locals Only #Stafford Board of Supervisors #Stafford Technology Park