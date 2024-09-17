Meet the Principal: Q+A with Bel Air Elementary’s New Principal, Jason Pensler

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Jason Pensler, the new principal of Bel Air Elementary in Woodbridge. Pensler is a Northern Virginia native with more than 25 years of experience in education.

Why Prince William County, and why Bel Air Elementary?

As a lifelong Northern Virginia resident and having many colleagues residing in Prince William County, I was drawn to Prince William County Schools by LaTanya D. McDade’s, Ed.D. inspiring leadership. Her commitment to innovation and equitable education aligns perfectly with my own values. Throughout the interview process, I felt a strong connection with the Bel Air Elementary school community and PWCS’ leadership team making Bel Air Elementary the perfect fit for me. One of the key factors that attracted me to PWCS and Bel Air Elementary is the diverse student population. Having experience in Title 1 schools and language immersion programs, I immediately felt a connection to the vibrant Bel Air community. I’m excited to champion for our students and staff and create a welcoming, safe learning environment where they can thrive.

How will you bring your experience as [specific experiences here] to your new role as principal in PWCS?

As a seasoned educator with 26 years of experience in the classroom, gifted and talented programs, and administration, I’m thrilled to bring my expertise to my new role as principal in PWCS. My diverse background, including experience with dual language immersion programs, has equipped me with a deep understanding of effective teaching practices and the importance of creating a supportive learning environment for all students and empowering our staff as teacher leaders. I’m committed to building strong relationships with our school community and leveraging our resources to ensure that every student reaches their full potential. By fostering a positive, inclusive school culture, we can provide our students with the tools they need to succeed both academically, socially and emotionally. “We see you. We welcome you. You belong here.”

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?

At Bel Air Elementary, we’re dedicated to creating a learning environment where every student feels valued and has the opportunity to thrive. Our motto, “Every voice. Every student. Every day,” guides our approach to education. We believe that by fostering strong partnerships with our students, families, and staff, we can provide an equitable education where all students can reach their full potential. Bel Air Elementary was No. 1 in increasing our PALS scores from June 2023 to June 2024. This year, we’re focusing on enhancing our instructional program through instructional rounds, collaborative instructional peer classroom visits and reflections, and professional learning opportunities with a focus on access and opportunity through rigorous curriculum and high-quality instructional materials. This will ensure that every student has access to the resources and opportunities they need to acquire the knowledge, skills, and habits of mind necessary to achieve success at a high level. By leaning in, learning and listening to the feedback from our students, families and staff, we’re able to make informed decisions and create a more equitable learning experience. We’re also committed to creating a safe and welcoming school climate where everyone feels included and respected. To further strengthen our school community, we’ve redefined our character education program, PBIS, to reflect our core beliefs of Positive mindset, Accountability, Willingness to learn and Safety for all (PAWS). By emphasizing these core beliefs, we aim to create a supportive, inclusive and welcoming learning environment to facilitate the academic journey for each student. By working together collaboratively, we can create a school where every student feels empowered to learn, grow, and achieve at high levels.

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