Applications Open for Manassas Police Community Academy

“Ever wanted to sit in on a police briefing, meet a K-9 officer, or learn how investigators solve cases? Now’s your chance,” the City of Manassas announced.

“Applications are open for the 2026 Manassas City Police Community Academy, a free program designed to give City residents and business owners (18+) a firsthand look at police operations and the people behind the badge.”

The program runs Thursdays from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22, 6-9 p.m., at the John Conner Public Safety Facility on Grant Avenue. Apply by July 15 for consideration; space is limited and a background check is required.

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