Don’t Forget! Volunteer Prince William’s Fall Reverse Raffle & Dinner on October 19 to Support Untrim-A-Tree – Grand Prize $10,000!

Greetings, Prince William: Mark Your Calendars for Volunteer Prince William’s Fall Reverse Raffle & Dinner in support of Untrim-A-Tree, October 19, 6:30pm at Prince William County Fairgrounds 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas 20112. Doors open at 6pm, the raffle begins at 7pm. Your $100 donation includes dinner for 2, two drink tickets per ticket and the opportunity to win prizes leading up to the Grand Prize of $10,000! It should be a fun evening of good food, networking, and a chance to win the Grand Prize, all to support a cause which will guarantee vulnerable children in our community will have a Merry Christmas on December 25! Please email [email protected] for more information.

Support our veterans by giving the gift of a lift! Our VETS program has an ongoing need for volunteers age 21+ to provide transportation to local veterans and their spouse on weekdays to medical appointments, shopping, etc. If you’re a veteran looking to connect with fellow vets or looking to fill up your day, this is a meaningful experience. Schedules are flexible, and you’ll feel great as you provide a ride, a friendly face and help this population meet their needs! Please visit https://bit.ly/4eWwrdB for details, email [email protected] for more information. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.

You can help senior citizens facing food insecurity! ACTS needs dedicated volunteers to deliver boxes of food to homebound seniors and people with disabilities in eastern Prince William County Monday-Thursday, 11am-1pm. Volunteers need a valid driver’s license and can use any size vehicle, though a van may be provided if necessary. Boxes can weigh up to 40 pounds. Volunteers typically call or text recipients to notify them that their delivery is on the way. You’ll feel great as you ensure that those who are unable to leave their homes receive the food they need! Note: Client Intake Volunteers are also needed! Duties include assisting clients with booking appointments, registering new clients, and ensuring every client receives the support they need. Familiarity with client intake software and fluency in Spanish helpful, but not necessary! For more information, please email [email protected].

Catholic Charities in Manassas is looking for Fall Semester Interns to support their Migration and Refugee Services which helps newly arrived families find community and support to thrive in the US. Numerous projects need intern support such as outreach, client assistance, database work, newsletter and much more! You’ll have a busy and rewarding semester as you help immigrants successfully navigate the various systems to get settled in the US! Please email [email protected] for more information.

Do you enjoy supporting live concerts? Clearbrook Center of the Arts located in Lake Ridge needs volunteer Event Stagehands age 18+ to contribute to the smooth running of their events. Jobs include guiding show bands to their designated staging areas, assisting bands with load-in/breakdown and helping with stage setup/breakdown. You get to enjoy some great live music and get Free admission to a future Clearbrook concert of your choice! To view the concert schedule, please visit

www.clearbrookcenterofthearts.org, visit their SignUp Genius page at

https://signup.com/go/gjAhPZb to volunteer. Please email clearbrookce…@gmail.com for more information.

www.clearbrookcenterofthearts.org, visit their SignUp Genius page at https://signup.com/go/gjAhPZb to volunteer. Please email clearbrookce…@gmail.com for more information. Lace up your running shoes – Girls on The Run Northern Virginia is preparing for their Fall season September 23-November 24, and they need Volunteer Coaches age 16+ to coach teams in the greater Prince William community! No experience needed; just a desire to support and encourage the next generation. Must commit to 2-3 hours a week for the season with a few additional hours required for Coach Training and the GOTR NOVA season-ending 5K celebration. Coaches receive all the tools and support they need and find that they get as much out of coaching as they give. You’ll feel awesome as you help young girls gain confidence in themselves and their abilities! Please visit www.gotrnova.org/coach to learn more, email [email protected] for more information.

It’s that time again – Historic Manassas, Inc. needs volunteers to support the upcoming Fall Jubilee October 5, 6am-6pm in Old Town Manassas! Volunteers of any age are welcome, volunteers under age 16 must volunteer with an adult over 18. Duties include setup, keeping trash picked up, helping to monitor Kids Areas and the Stage Area. You’ll have a fun time enjoying all the sights, food, and music of this event while you help to promote the advantages of visiting Old Town! Please visit https://bit.ly/3Sp91TJ to sign up, email li…@historicmanassasinc.org to learn more.

Are you a fan of gardening? Prince William Conservation Alliance is looking for volunteers to help prepare the wildlife garden at Merrimac Farm, 15014 Deepwood Lane, Nokesville for the winter season on September 21, 9am-12pm. Jobs include pulling trees, removing plants, clearing paths, hanging deer deterrents, taking inventory, and cleaning the very small pond. Please feel free to bring your own tools, especially to cut and remove small trees; tools and gloves will be available for use. This family-friendly event is a wonderful opportunity to support native wildlife, get outside, and welcome the changing of the seasons! Please visit https://bit.ly/3XmbWyJ for more information, email alli…@pwconserve.org to learn more.

“Farm livin’ is the life for me…” Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting Farm Field Days October 9 and 10, 8am-1pm at the Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas 20112. Volunteers are needed to support this event which educates 4th graders about agriculture and farm life. Duties include helping set up, check in volunteers, monitor various agricultural stations, set up/monitor the concession stand and guide student groups from one station to the next. No farm experience is needed! Lunch will be provided to volunteers once the event ends. This should be lots of fun as you help educate students about farm living! Please visit https://bit.ly/3smBobx to register. Questions? Please email [email protected] or call 571.379.7514 to learn more.

You can help clean up the Occoquan River! On September 21, 9am-2pm Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition (PWTSC) is conducting its 15th Annual Clean-Up of the Upper Occoquan River from nine different sites along 25+ miles of the Occoquan River. Experienced kayakers, canoeists, Jon boaters, and pontoon boaters are also requested for the on-the-water portion of this conservation effort. Homeowners’ associations, civic associations, and businesses are encouraged to join in this effort. T-shirts and refreshments provided, you’ll feel great knowing you’re helping to beautify an area which provides water for most of eastern Prince William and Fairfax counties! Please visit https://bit.ly/3MfMRjR to sign up, email [email protected] to learn more. Rain Date September 28.

Jazz Lovers! Please join the Virginia Women and Family Support Center for an enchanting evening under the stars at Jazz on the Lawn September 21, 4pm-9pm at 14019A Glenkirk Road in Gainesville! Immerse yourself in the soothing melodies of live jazz presented by The Continental Jazz Congress. Relax and unwind as you sip on unlimited wines and indulge in a delicious dinner provided by BJ’s Brewhouse and complemented with a dessert bar. Whether you’re a lover of jazz, looking for a date night or want to unwind in the company of friends and neighbors, this event promises to be a delightful fusion of music, community, and culinary delights! You’ll feel great as you treat yourself to an unforgettable night out and know that 100% of proceeds will go towards housing women and families in need. Please visit www.vawfsc.org/jazzonthelawn for more information and ticket purchase, email [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.