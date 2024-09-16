Rachel Vindman Deletes Tweet After Backlash Over Trump’s Assassination Attempt

Rachel Vindman, the wife sister-in-law of Democratic congressional candidate Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman, has removed a tweet that sparked significant backlash following the second attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Vindman posted on her X account (formerly Twitter): “No ears were harmed. Carry on with your Sunday afternoon.” The comment referenced a prior assassination attempt on Trump in July 2024, where a bullet grazed his ear during a political rally in Pennsylvania.

In a subsequent post, she added: “Sorry you’re triggered. I mean no I’m not. I don’t care a little bit.”

The tweets drew criticism from both sides of the political aisle, with many calling her remarks inappropriate and insensitive.

This morning, Rachel Vindman deleted the tweet and apologized: “I have deleted my tweet. It was flippant. Political violence is a serious issue, whether it’s aimed at a former president, the media, immigrants, or political opponents. Every incident should be addressed appropriately if we want to change the tenor of our political discourse.”

Yevgeny Vindman condemned the violence in a post on his own account but did not comment on his sister-in-law’s tweet. He wrote: “I am deeply disturbed by yet another attempt of political violence in our nation. I am grateful that no one was hurt and thankful for the law enforcement agents who acted bravely and swiftly.”

When Potomac Local asked for a statement, a Vindman campaign spokesperson said only that he would speak for himself. At a rally in August in Dumfries, Yvgeny Vindman declined to answer questions from the press, directing reporters to email their inquiries to his campaign manager.

His Republican opponent, Derrick Anderson, responded strongly to the situation, saying: “My opponent has refused to condemn the hateful statements made by his family members and political advisors. In fact, the Vindman family has doubled down on their rhetoric, justifying the second failed assassination attempt on Trump. This sets a dangerous precedent. While my opponent fails the leadership and decency test, I will always stand up for what’s right for this district — my home. The American people must come before partisan politics.”

Tonight, both candidates are scheduled to participate in a voter town hall at the Fredericksburg Convention Center at 6 p.m., where they will answer questions from the audience.

Vindman, a Ukrainian immigrant, is one of the twin Army officers targeted by former President Donald Trump for their roles in his impeachment.

Vindman served as deputy legal advisor for the National Security Council under Trump. He and his brother, Alexander, were forced into the public spotlight after Alexander testified before Congress about phone calls between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that ultimately led to the U.S. president’s first impeachment trial.

Virignia’s 7th Congressional District includes Prince William, Stafford, and Spotsylvania, King George counties, and Fredericksburg. Early voting begins Friday, Sept. 20, 2024.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5, 2o24.