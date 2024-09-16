Meet Jazbia, Our Newest Student Intern from Colgan Sr. High School

We’re thrilled to introduce our new intern, Jazbia Fasih Chaudhry, a 17-year-old senior from Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School in Prince William County.

With a passion for journalism and mechanical engineering, Jazbia is excited to dive into community reporting. Reflecting on why journalism matters, she says, “Community journalism is important because it helps people stay informed about what’s happening in their neighborhoods. It gives a voice to residents and helps build a sense of belonging.”

Jazbia’s interest in journalism is paired with a creative flair—she has experience in video editing and graphic design for her local mosque. Outside of journalism, she has a wide range of hobbies. “I absolutely love pilates, journaling, playing basketball, and listening to Brent Faiyaz,” she said. She also admits, “I watch too much Formula 1,” showing her passion for sports and competition.

When asked what she loves most about her community, Jazbia emphasized its diversity. “The best thing about my community is its diversity. I love learning new things about other cultures, religions, and ways of living. It helps people get past their differences and live together peacefully,” she said.

During her internship at Potomac Local News, Jazbia hopes to achieve something meaningful. “One thing I wish to have accomplished when I leave PLN is building good professional relationships and feeling more motivated to continue journalism.”

We’re excited to have her on board and look forward to the contributions she’ll make.