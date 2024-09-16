Long-Term Infrastructure Projects Continue in Manassas

At the Manassas City Council meeting on Sept.9, several transportation and infrastructure projects were discussed, emphasizing both ongoing improvements and long-term planning.

Key updates included the Grant Avenue roundabout, the Sudley Road third lane addition and regional transit expansion initiatives, such as the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) and Metro.

Grant Avenue roundabout

The Grant Avenue project, which includes the installation of a roundabout, is nearing completion. Councilors noted that while the roundabout is intended to improve traffic flow, residents are still adapting to its use. The roundabout was designed to facilitate smoother traffic without halting movement and is part of a broader vision to enhance accessibility to Old Town Manassas.

The city staff underscored that the roundabout is a critical component in transforming Grant Avenue from a through-street into a “to-street” that encourages visitors to stop in Manassas rather than merely pass through.

Sudley Road third lane construction

Construction of the third lane on Sudley Road has also begun. This project is expected to significantly ease congestion — especially during peak hours — as it leads to the nearby hospital.

Trees along Sudley Road have been removed to accommodate the expansion, which aims to improve traffic flow and safety for both residents and commuters. Regular updates are being provided to residents in both English and Spanish to keep them informed about construction progress.

VRE and Metro expansion

Councilors highlighted recent developments in regional transit, focusing on VRE’s upcoming expansion and Metro’s long-term funding needs. The Virginia Passenger Railway Authority’s recent purchase of a Norfolk Southern railroad line that runs through Manassas, is is seen as a major step toward turning VRE into a fully operational transit system, with potential long-term benefits for Manassas and the broader region.

Additionally, discussions continue regarding Metro’s future funding and expansion, which will play a crucial role in the city’s connectivity to Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Long-term vision for transportation

The council emphasized the importance of planning for the future, drawing parallels between current projects and past decisions, such as the relocation of Manassas Airport and the acquisition of Lake Manassas.

These infrastructure decisions reflect the city’s long-term commitment to improving transportation options, economic growth, and overall quality of life. Ongoing discussions at both the local and regional levels aim to address the growing transportation demands while ensuring sustainable development.