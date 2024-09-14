Prince William County Government employees were urged to leave their regular jobs temporarily and serve food and drinks to guests at a prestigious golf tournament now underway in the county while still being paid their government salary.

The Solheim Cup, an internationally recognized LPGA golf tournament, is taking place now at Robert Trent Jones Golf Course in Gainesville. From September 13 to 15, the event is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to the region.

A whistle-blower shared an email from the county government’s top brass encouraging employees to volunteer during their duty days at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club from September 10 to 15, 2024. This arrangement has raised several concerns about using taxpayer resources and the impact on county services.

Volunteer Solicitation and County Response



The county’s email solicitation for volunteers invited employees to sign up for shifts at the tournament, where they will serve food and drinks to attendees. The county did not answer questions about employees serving alcohol, but an attendant at the golf course said alcohol will be available wherever food is served. Volunteers are paid their regular county salary to work at the LPGA event. The communication also highlights that 8% of gross revenues from catering tents and tips will benefit a local charitable organization.

County government spokeswoman Nicole Brown responded to inquiries, stating that the goal is to support the event’s success and promote Prince William County as a prime location for major sporting events. According to Brown, participation in this volunteer program is optional, and volunteer employees will receive regular wages for working at the event.

The Prince William County Government was one of several area non-profit organizations seeking volunteers to serve food and drinks to golf spectators. Organizations like Volunteer Prince William and the Prince William County Parks Foundation recently pleaded for volunteers to help a hired caterer serve food and drink.

Potomac Local News contacted the LPGA for information on the catering services at the tournament and why volunteers are needed to support a catering company. We received no response.

Prince William County Director of Economic Development Christina Winn discussed the broader context of the event’s impact. She noted that the Solheim Cup is expected to attract around 150,000 spectators and generate significant economic benefits for the county. However, she admitted that the specific details about the volunteer arrangements and their implications were not fully within her purview.

Winn indicated that the county had attempted to involve various nonprofit organizations to fulfill volunteer needs but faced challenges when those groups could not provide sufficient volunteers. This led to the decision to extend the opportunity to county employees.

The Solheim Cup, run by the for-profit LPGA, will benefit from the taxpayer-funded labor. The tournament’s entry fees range from $65 to $515 daily.

Prince William County has added nearly 500 full-time employees since 2020, and the county’s budget has consistently increased. Meanwhile, the potential liability for any injuries sustained by county employees while volunteering, whether on-site or en route, remains unclear. While the county will compensate employees for their work at the event, including overtime, the broader implications for employee safety and county liability remain in question.

There are concerns about diminished services for residents as county employees work the event instead of the jobs for which the county hired them. The high ticket prices and parking fees for the Solheim Cup limit access for many county residents, raising questions about the tangible benefits that the county will receive from putting so much effort into the event.

Event literature recommends that those traveling stay at hotels in Fauquier and Loudoun counties. Winn said, “The county simply does not have enough hotel rooms.”

On Friday, the LGPA issued an apology for failing to provide adequate shuttle bus transportation from Jiffy Lube Live to the tournament.

Public Transparency and Accountability

The conversation around this initiative highlights a broader issue of public transparency and accountability in allocating taxpayer resources. Winn says the event is “expected to inject $60 million into the economy,” but her numbers include the broader Northern Virginia, as tax revenue from hotels and airports outside the county stays within the county the business is in does not trickle down to Prince William County.

Winn acknowledged that the decision to involve county employees was made with positive intentions, aimed at supporting a high-profile event and showcasing Prince William County on a global stage. However, she admitted that the details of the arrangement and its broader implications need further clarification.

The Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Course 1 Turtle Point Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155 runs through Sunday September 15. Tickets can be purchased at solheimcupusa.com.