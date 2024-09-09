Save the Date: Volunteer Prince William’s Fall Reverse Raffle & Dinner on October 19 to Support Untrim-A-Tree – Grand Prize $10,000!

Greetings, Prince William: Mark Your Calendars for Volunteer Prince William’s Fall Reverse Raffle & Dinner in support of Untrim-A-Tree on October 19, 6:30 p.m., at Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas 20112. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the raffle begins at 7 p.m.

Your $100 donation includes dinner for two, two drink tickets per ticket, and the opportunity to win prizes leading up to the Grand Prize of $10,000! It should be a fun evening of good food, networking, and a chance to win the Grand Prize, all to support a cause that will guarantee vulnerable children in our community a Merry Christmas on December 25! Please email [email protected] for more information.

· Support our veterans by giving them the gift of a lift! Our VETS program has an ongoing need for volunteers age 21+ to provide transportation to local veterans and their spouse on weekdays to medical appointments, shopping, etc. Whether you’re a veteran looking to connect with fellow vets or fill up your day, this experience is meaningful. Schedules are flexible, and you’ll feel great as you provide a ride and a friendly face and help this population meet their needs! Please visit https://bit.ly/4eWwrdB for details, and email [email protected] for more information. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from the Potomac Health Foundation.

· You can help senior citizens facing food insecurity! ACTS needs dedicated volunteers to deliver food boxes to homebound seniors and people with disabilities in eastern Prince William County Monday-Thursday, 11 am-1 pm. Volunteers need a valid driver’s license and can use any size vehicle, though a van may be provided if necessary. Boxes can weigh up to 40 pounds. Volunteers typically call or text recipients to notify them that their delivery is on the way. You’ll feel great as you ensure that those who cannot leave their homes receive the food they need! Note: Client Intake Volunteers are also needed! Duties include assisting clients with booking appointments, registering new clients, and ensuring every client receives the support they need. Familiarity with client intake software and fluency in Spanish helpful, but not necessary! For more information, please email [email protected].

· If you’re passionate about helping others learn, BEACON wants to meet you! They’re seeking enthusiastic volunteers age 18+ to lead their Fall 2024 Learning Circles! No teaching experience is required, just a passion for fostering community and facilitating conversations with adult ESOL learners. Learning Circles meet virtually Tuesdays 7pm-8:30pm Sep. 17-Oct. 29 via Zoom. Be a part of the Epic English Journey and help make a meaningful impact in your community! To learn more, please sign up for a virtual information session at https://bit.ly/43zEFTv or email [email protected].

· You can make a difference in the life of a child! CASA Children’s Intervention Services needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent, and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on September 11, 6 pm-7 pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the meeting link or inquire about alternate dates.

· Catholic Charities in Manassas is looking for Fall Semester Interns to support their Migration and Refugee Services, which helps newly arrived families find community and support to thrive in the US. Numerous projects need intern support, such as outreach, client assistance, database work, newsletters, and much more! You’ll have a busy and rewarding semester as you help immigrants successfully navigate the various systems to settle in the US! Please email [email protected] for more information.

· Lace up your running shoes – Girls on Run Northern Virginia is preparing for their Fall season, September 23-November 24, and they need Volunteer Coaches age 16+ to coach teams in the greater Prince William community! No experience needed; just a desire to support and encourage the next generation. Must commit to 2-3 hours a week for the season with a few additional hours required for Coach Training and the GOTR NOVA season-ending 5K celebration. Coaches receive all the tools and support they need and find that they get as much out of coaching as they give. You’ll feel awesome as you help young girls gain confidence in themselves and their abilities! Please visit www.gotrnova.org/coach to learn more; email [email protected] for more information.

· “Farm livin’ is the life for me…” Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting Farm Field Days on October 9 and 10, 8 am-1 pm at the Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas 20112. Volunteers are needed to support this event, which educates 4th graders about agriculture and farm life. My duties included helping set up, checking in volunteers, monitoring various agricultural stations, setting up/monitoring the concession stand, and guiding student groups from one station to the next. No farm experience is needed! Lunch will be provided to volunteers once the event ends. This should be fun as you help educate students about farm living! Please visit https://bit.ly/3smBobx to register. Questions? Please email [email protected] or call 571.379.7514 to learn more.

· You can help clean up the Occoquan River! On September 21, 9 am-2 pm, Prince William Trails and Streams Coalition (PWTSC) is conducting its 15th Annual Clean-Up of the Upper Occoquan River from nine different sites along 25+ miles of the Occoquan River. Experienced kayakers, canoeists, Jon boaters, and pontoon boaters are also requested for the on-the-water portion of this conservation effort. Homeowners’ associations, civic associations, and businesses are encouraged to join in this effort. T-shirts and refreshments will provided; you’ll feel great knowing you’re helping to beautify an area that provides water for most of eastern Prince William and Fairfax counties! Please visit https://bit.ly/3MfMRjR to sign up, and email [email protected] to learn more. Rain Date September 28.

· Jazz Lovers! Please join the Virginia Women and Family Support Center for an enchanting evening under the stars at Jazz on the Lawn on September 21, 4 pm-9 pm at 14019A Glenkirk Road in Gainesville! Immerse yourself in the soothing melodies of live jazz presented by The Continental Jazz Congress. Relax and unwind as you sip on unlimited wines and indulge in a delicious dinner provided by BJ’s Brewhouse and complemented by a dessert bar. Whether you’re a lover of jazz, looking for a date night or want to unwind in the company of friends and neighbors, this event promises to be a delightful fusion of music, community, and culinary delights! You’ll feel great as you treat yourself to an unforgettable night out and know that 100% of the proceeds will go towards housing women and needy families. Please visit www.vawfsc.org/jazzonthelawn for more information and ticket purchase; email [email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.