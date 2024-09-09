Meet the Principal: Q+A with Woodbridge Middle’s New Principal, Rose Moore

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Rose Moore, the new principal of Woodbridge Middle School. She’s been an educator for 20 years in Fairfax County, working as a math teacher, a math coordinator and an assistant principal at two middle schools.

Why Prince William County, and why Woodbridge Middle School?

I chose Prince William County Public Schools after hearing about its warm and welcoming environment. I had numerous personal and professional connections with PWCS employees, and everyone I spoke with shared positive experiences about working here. I chose Woodbridge Middle School because of its diverse student body and community. I am passionate about middle school students and love how vibrant Woodbridge Middle is.

How will you bring your experience as a teacher, instructional coach, mathematics coordinator and assistant principal to your new role as principal in PWCS?

My diverse background in education has equipped me with a comprehensive understanding of running a school and supporting staff and students, especially middle school students. As a teacher, I developed a commitment to fostering student academic and personal growth. My time as an instructional coach allowed me to support and mentor fellow educators, enhancing their teaching practices and ultimately benefiting student learning outcomes. In my role as a mathematics coordinator, I honed my skills in curriculum development and data analysis, ensuring that instructional strategies were both effective and aligned with educational standards. As an assistant principal, I gained valuable experience in school leadership, managing day-to-day operations, and addressing the needs of a diverse student body. In my new role as principal, I will leverage these experiences to create a supportive and inclusive environment at Woodbridge Middle School. I am committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement, collaboration, and high expectations for both students and staff. By drawing on my background, I will inspire and lead our school and community towards excellence.

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?

Absolutely! In my first year as principal, I plan to focus on several key initiatives: Enhancing student engagement: I will promote active learning and student participation, such as project-based learning, small group instruction and classroom activities that cater to diverse interests. Professional development for staff: Providing ongoing learning opportunities and support for teachers is crucial. During our collaborative learning team sessions and faculty meetings, we will focus on integrating research-based teaching strategies and restorative practices. Several staff members including myself will be fully trained in restorative practices to support student behavior and development. Community involvement: Strengthening the relationship between the school and the community is a priority. I hope to organize events and programs that encourage community members to participate in school activities and support student learning. These initiatives are designed to create a positive and dynamic learning environment at Woodbridge Middle School, where every student and staff member can thrive and feel as though they belong.

Make sure to sign up for our FREE news email so you don’t miss this ongoing series. Never hesitate to email me at [email protected] with comments, questions and/or news tips.