Yard Waste Fees Waived Until Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 at Stafford Landfill

The Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board (R-Board) has announced that it will temporarily waive fees for yard debris disposal for residents until Sunday, September 8, 2024. This decision comes in response to the Aug. 30 storm that brought heavy wind and rain to Stafford County and surrounding areas. The storm, which marked the beginning of Virginia’s hurricane season, resembled tropical-like conditions often seen in places like Florida, not Virginia.

Residents can take yard waste to two locations: the Regional Landfill on Eskimo Hill Road and the Belman Road Convenience Center. The Eskimo Hill location accepts limbs and debris up to 12 inches in diameter and eight feet in length. The Belman Road Convenience Center will accept debris up to four inches in diameter and eight feet in length.

The fee waiver applies only to residential disposal and does not extend to commercial firms. For more information, residents can visit the R-Board’s website.