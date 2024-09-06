Prince William County to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Honoring Fallen Residents

Prince William County will host a remembrance ceremony on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The event will be held at the 9/11 Liberty Memorial Fountain in Woodbridge.

The ceremony will include the Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, the Tolling of the Bell, and remarks from Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson, County Executive Christopher Shorter, and Battalion Chief Craig Beavers. The names of county residents who died in the attacks will be read, and the ceremony will conclude with the playing of taps. The community is invited to attend.

Press release