Prince William County to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Honoring Fallen Residents

Prince William County will host a remembrance ceremony on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The event will be held at the 9/11 Liberty Memorial Fountain in Woodbridge.
The ceremony will include the Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, the Tolling of the Bell, and remarks from Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson, County Executive Christopher Shorter, and Battalion Chief Craig Beavers. The names of county residents who died in the attacks will be read, and the ceremony will conclude with the playing of taps. The community is invited to attend.
Press release
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, members of the community are invited to join the Board of County Supervisors and others in a remembrance ceremony to honor and remember those who died during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the 9/11 Liberty Memorial Fountain, 1 County Complex Ct, Woodbridge, Va.
The ceremony will include the Presentation of Colors and the National Anthem, the Tolling of the Bell, remarks from Chair At-Large Deshundra Jefferson and County Executive Christopher Shorter, and guest speaker Battalion Chief Craig Beavers, and the reading of the names of the county residents who were killed that day. It will conclude with the playing of taps.
All are welcome to attend to honor and remember the county’s 22 fallen residents and the nearly 3,000 others killed in the attacks that day.