61-Year-Old Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash on Wednesday

Prince William County Police sent a press release on Friday afternoon about the death of an unnamed 61-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday.
More from Prince William Police below:
On Sept. 4 at 6:27 p.m., crash investigators responded to the area of Centreville Road and Leland Road in Manassas to investigate a single-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, identified as a 61-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Centreville Road just prior to Leland Road when it is believed he suffered a medical emergency. The vehicle crossed the center turn lanes and into the northbound lanes of travel before leaving the roadway and striking a bush. The crash resulted in minor damage to the vehicle. The driver was transported to an area hospital where he died. Following the investigation, and due to indications the death resulted from a medical emergency, the case will be classified as a death, and not a fatal crash.