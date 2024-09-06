3 New Businesses Welcomed Into Downtown Manassas

Courtesy of the City of Manassas Courtesy of the City of Manassas Courtesy of the City of Manassas

Three new businesses have set up shop in Historic Downtown Manassas recently.

Premier Pools and Spas

Premier Pools and Spas opened their fifth franchise location, but this is the first in the City of Manassas. Their new storefront is located at 10381 Central Park Drive, Suite 111. A press release stated this location was selected based on customer demand. The business specializes in concrete and fiberglass pools, outdoor living and kitchens and hardscape landscaping.

The Virginia Justice Group

Award-winning trial lawyer Charles J. Nucciarone has opened a new criminal defense and personal injury law firm at 9116 Center Street, Suite 201. Nucciarone has represented businesses all over the Commonwealth and has experience in Northern Virginia courtrooms.

Fisher Auto Parts

The family-owned and operated business since 1929 has opened a new storefront at 9404 Center Point Lane. The company has more than 500 locations and has an exhaustive list of quality products available to businesses and individuals alike.

Welcome to Manassas!