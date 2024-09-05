3 p.m. — From the Stafford Sheriff’s Office:

On September 4th at approximately 11:06 p.m. Communication Officers received numerous calls related to a shooting on Hulls Chapel Road. It was advised a male was shot and the suspect was fleeing the area in a Ford Mustang.

First Sergeant D.W. Fetterolf and Deputy M.N. Sayegh were first to turn onto Hulls Chapel Road and observed a Mustang fleeing the area. They would conduct a high risk stop and detain the driver as additional deputies responded to the residence that the shooting occurred. The seventeen-year-old driver was found to be in possession of a firearm. Deputies X.D. Bates, A.J. Charoenthep and E.T. Osborn arrived at the residence and located a 42-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. They would attempt to perform live-saving measures until Fire and Rescue staff could arrive. Unfortunately, those attempts were unsuccessful and the male was pronounced deceased at 11:25 p.m. The investigation revealed the victim, Jose Cruz Del Cid, of Stafford, was involved in an argument with another family member. During the argument, the suspect got involved and shot Cruz. As a result of the investigation, the suspect was charged with second degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is currently being detained at Juvenile Intake. Thank you to the deputies and Fire and Rescue staff for their efforts to try and save the victim. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim.

1 p.m. — From the Stafford Sheriff’s office:

A juvenile male has been charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony as a result of the investigation. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. I would also note deputies attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but unfortunately he passed away at the scene.

Original post — Stafford County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Wednesday night, September 4, 2024, in the 100 block of Hulls Chapel Road.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. and found an adult male victim deceased. A suspect, who is believed to be the shooter, has been detained. The sheriff’s office confirmed the incident was domestic and stated there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities have not named the victim or announced any charges in connection with the case.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The shooting occurred about a mile from the Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Howell Branch.