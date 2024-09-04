Open Space Arts Presents “Harmony of Horizons”: A Groundbreaking Multidisciplinary Performance

Edutainment Productions at Open Space Arts will present “Harmony of Horizons,” a 25-minute multidisciplinary performance, on September 14 as part of the 2024 PWC Arts Alive Festival at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. The performance, created by Herb Williams, combines music, dance, visual art, fashion, and spoken word, featuring a diverse cast including local students and professionals.

Press Release:

Edutainment Productions at OSA (Open Space Arts) is proud to announce “Harmony of Horizons,” an innovative multidisciplinary performance that pushes the boundaries of artistic collaboration and explores the future of arts institutions. This captivating 25-minute production, written by veteran broadway theatre artist Herb Williams, will debut on September 14th, opening up the 2024 PWC Arts Alive Festival at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.

“Harmony of Horizons” seamlessly blends music, dance, visual art, Fashion, and spoken word to create a unique and immersive experience. The performance features a diverse ensemble of talented artists, including singers, rappers, dramatic actors, ballet dancers, and live visual artists, all coming together to showcase the power of artistic synergy. Notably, Harmony of Horizons is set to spotlight a diverse cast including students from across Prince William County as they take the stage alongside seasoned professionals.

Key highlights of the performance include:

Original musical scores arranged specifically for this production

Live musicians (piano, bass, drums, saxophonist) accompanied by vocalists and a rapper

Ballet dancers interpreting the music through expressive choreography

Visual artists creating a live works

A thought-provoking dialogue on the future of arts institutions, emphasizing accessibility, technology, and multidisciplinary collaboration

Christopher James, Development Director at Edutainment Productions, states, “With ‘Harmony of Horizons,’ we’re not just putting on a show; we’re presenting a vision for the future of the arts. This performance demonstrates how traditional and contemporary art forms can come together to create something truly extraordinary.”

The production aims to entertain while also informing the audience about the importance of forward-thinking in arts institutions. It serves as a model for how varied artistic expressions can unite to create an experience greater than the sum of its parts.

Open Space Arts invites media representatives to attend a special preview rehearsal of “Harmony of Horizons” on [Last Rehearsal]. This event will provide an opportunity for interviews with the creative team and performers.

For more information about “Harmony of Horizons” or to schedule an interview, please contact Isaiah Luckey at [email protected] or (703) 586-2540.

About Open Space Arts: Open Space Arts is a leading cultural institution dedicated to promoting artistic expression and fostering creativity in Northern Virginia. Through innovative programming and community engagement, Open Space Arts strives to make the arts accessible to all while pushing the boundaries of artistic collaboration.