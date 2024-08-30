Meet the Principal: Q+A with Kathleen Poe, King Elementary’s New Principal

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. The series launched on Monday with Gainesville Middle’s, Edward Schultz and continued on Wednesday with Rockledge Elementary’s Catherine Dennis.

Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Kathleen Poe, the new principal of King Elementary School in Dale City. Poe is a Prince William county native, PWCS graduate and has been teaching in the district since 2012. Most recently, she’s served as assistant principal at Covington-Harper Elementary.

Why Prince William County, and why King Elementary?

I am a PWCS graduate! I attended Lake Ridge Elementary, Lake Ridge Middle School, Marstellar Middle School and Brentsville High School. After graduating from Radford University, I came back home to PWCS and haven’t looked back! I have taught second through fifth grade at Leesylvania Elementary and Covington Harper Elementary. Most recently, I was the assistant principal at Covington Harper Elementary. King Elementary has felt like home for me since day one. The community and staff have been so welcoming. King is a hidden gem in PWCS. I love that it is a neighborhood school with a diverse population. We have over 26 home languages spoken at home

How will you bring your experience as a teacher and assistant principal to your new role as principal in PWCS?

I am a lifelong learner. I have always been passionate about education and believe that as a principal, I can make a significant impact on both students and teachers.

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?

I want to continue to deepen the school and community connection here at King Elementary. I want to continue to cultivate an environment where every student has a trusted adult, an environment where students are free to take chances and our teachers have high expectations for all learners!

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