Meet the Principal: Q+A with Gainesville Middle’s New Principal, Edward Schultz

Welcome to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles.

Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Edward Schultz, the principal of Gainesville Middle School. Schultz has spent more than 20 years in the classroom and was assistant principal before his promotion to principal at GMS. He’s been with PWCS since 2012.

Why Prince William County, and why Gainesville Middle School?

Schultz: I’ve been a part of Prince William County Public Schools since 2012, serving as a teacher, football coach, assistant principal and now principal. Moving from New York, where I previously taught, I was drawn to PWCS by the Gainesville community and the high achievement of the schools. Over the years, the division’s commitment to growing and supporting its staff has kept me here. As a parent with children in Prince William County Public Schools, I’ve seen firsthand the quality of education and the positive impact our division has on our students. Gainesville Middle School is especially meaningful to me, as it’s not just where I work: it’s my community. I live in Gainesville, and my children will one day walk these halls with me. Having served as assistant principal here before becoming principal in March, I’ve had the privilege of seeing the school’s strengths and potential up close. It’s an honor to lead this school community, which is truly home for me and my family.

How will you bring your experience to your new role as principal in PWCS?

Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the belief that no student should ever fall through the cracks. My years as a teacher taught me the importance of meeting each student where they are, keeping the bar raised high for all of our students, and ensuring they have the support they need to succeed. With more than 20 years in the classroom, I’ve seen the challenges and triumphs that both students and teachers face daily. These experiences have shaped my approach to leadership — one that is rooted in empathy, understanding, and a relentless focus on student success. Being at Gainesville Middle School as assistant principal before stepping into the principal role has also given me a deep understanding of our school community and its unique needs and strengths, which I’m committed to working through in partnership with our families, students, staff, and division leaders.

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?

This year, we’ve introduced an Intro to World Languages class for our eighth grade students at Gainesville Middle School. This ensures that every student has the opportunity to explore Spanish, French and an introduction to multiple languages, better preparing them for high school and broadening their horizons and future opportunities. Additionally, we’ve implemented a business class across all grades, designed to equip our students with the skills needed to be global citizens and succeed in the workforce, post-secondary education and beyond. These initiatives are part of our ongoing effort to provide diverse learning opportunities that prepare our students for future success.

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