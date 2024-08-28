Meet the Principal: Q+A with Rockledge Elementary’s New Principal, Catherine Dennis

Welcome to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. The series launched on Monday with Gainesville Middle School’s new principal, Edward Schultz.

Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Catherine Dennis, the principal of Rockledge Elementary School in Woodbridge. Dennis has been in education — both as an educator and administrator — for more than 30 years.

Why Prince William County, and why Rockledge Elementary?

As I was researching opportunities, I came across the Prince William County Public Schools website. I read through the PWCS Vision2025:LaunchingThrivingFutures strategic plan and PWCS Superintendent LaTanya McDade’s, Ed.D., opening address. I found myself nodding and saying, “Yes!” aloud. McDade’s message and the plan for PWCS resonated with me on multiple levels: student, staff, parent, community and organizational. I knew I wanted to help bring that vision to life! Rockledge has a rich history of community and a welcoming neighborhood feel. As I read the school’s vision and mission, I could feel the dedication to ensuring all students achieve in a nurturing environment.

How will you bring your experience as an educator and administrator for 30+ years to your new role as principal in PWCS?

I’m passionate about collaboration with staff and families, data-driven instructional decision-making and working with collaborative learning teams and multi-tiered systems of support. I’m looking forward to working with our amazing team of teachers and the specialists who support our school and bring cohesion to our programs and processes at Rockledge.

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?

I’m looking forward to returning to our Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports system, so all students Soar to Success academically, social-emotionally and behaviorally. We will also focus on our collaborative leadership team meetings and engage in the framework to ensure we increase our collective efficacy and impact student learning. In addition, we will launch the Rockledge News Network with students serving as anchors, scriptwriters, camera operators and more.

Make sure to sign up for our FREE news email so you don’t miss this ongoing series. Never hesitate to email me at [email protected] with comments, questions and/or news tips.