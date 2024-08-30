High Winds and Heavy Rains Batter Region: Stafford Sees Over 6 Inches

Yesterday’s storm brought high winds and heavy rains to a wide area ranging from Spotsylvania to Maryland. Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reports the Hartwood Area experienced heavy damage, with trees on power lines and Spotted Tavern Road closed due to hazards.

The National Weather Service reports Fredericksburg received between 2.2 and 2.9 inches. Prince William County ranged from 1.89 inches to 3.57; Woodbridge, Gainsville, and Nokesville all received over 3 inches of rain. Measurements at the Stafford Regional Airport showed 6.87 inches, and Falmouth received just over 4 inches. Fredericksburg received 2 inches.

No flood warning has been issued for the Fredericksburg area in anticipation of the Rappahannock River rising. As of noon Friday, water levels were low.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association showed reports of hail in Stafford County and Loudon. Numerous trees and downed power lines have been reported throughout the region.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools closed Courtland High School, Courtland Elementary, Courthouse Road Elementary, and Spotsylvania Middle School late this morning. Some students had already boarded buses and were being returned to their homes.