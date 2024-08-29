Manassas Train Depot Closing for Renovations Through Labor Day

The Historic Manassas Train Depot waiting room and restrooms will be closing for renovations Thursday and open back up on Sept. 5.

The offices will be closed from Thursday through Sept 4. and staff will be working remotely. They can be reached by email or by leaving a message at 703-361-6599. Staff will return on Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.

The waiting room and restrooms will be closed starting Friday and will open back up on Sept. 2. Restrooms at the Harris Pavilion will open.

AMTRAK parking passes can be obtained at the Manassas Museum or completing an online application.