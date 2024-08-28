Stafford Goverment Offices to Close for Labor Day

Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Press release:

Both locations of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will be closed on September 2.

The following offices and facilities will remain open:

Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-7200

Emergency 911

Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 911

Magistrate (540) 659-2968

All outdoor parks are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.