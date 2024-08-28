News

Stafford Goverment Offices to Close for Labor Day

By Uriah Kiser

Stafford offices, departments, facilities, and all courts will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 2, 2024.

Press release:

Both locations of the R-Board/Regional Landfill (Eskimo Hill and Belman Road) will be closed on September 2.

The following offices and facilities will remain open:

Fire and Rescue Information (540) 658-7200

Emergency 911

Sheriff’s Office Information (540) 658-4400

Emergency 911

Magistrate (540) 659-2968

All outdoor parks are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Author

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