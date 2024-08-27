Former Marine, Stafford Man Convicted in Federal Court for Child Pornography Offenses

A Stafford man has been convicted by a federal judge in Alexandria on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Eman Goodwin, 33, a former U.S. Marine, was found guilty following a trial where evidence revealed his involvement in obtaining and storing thousands of explicit images and videos involving children.

Court records show that in February 2021, Goodwin attempted to acquire CSAM from a trafficker on the messaging platform Kik, specifically requesting material involving children under the age of 12. A subsequent search of his apartment, car, and person by the FBI on March 24, 2022, led to the seizure of 21 electronic devices. Forensic analysis uncovered nearly 5,000 images and videos of children engaged in sexually explicit activities, which Goodwin had meticulously organized into folders with explicit labels.

Goodwin faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for December 13. The final sentence will be determined by a federal district court judge, taking into consideration the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other relevant factors.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice aimed at combating child exploitation and abuse. Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children online, and to identify and rescue victims. The case was announced by Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, along with representatives from the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.