Big Mac Attack: Girl Faces Assault and Battery Charges After Demanding Customer Get Up from his Table

An intoxicated woman at McDonald’s on Garrisonville Road in North Stafford assaulted a juvenile after demanding he move from his seat, leading to her arrest on charges of assault and public intoxication, said police.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

McDonald’s, 893 Garrisonville Road, 8/23, 2:30 p.m. Deputy T.S. Myree responded to an assault. The juvenile victim advised he was enjoying a very happy meal when an unknown female demanded he “get up and move.” Since there was no assigned seating, the victim refused and in response, the suspect assaulted him. The suspect was discovered to be intoxicated and had a small box of wine in her possession. [Jennifer Ramirez-Torres, 26, of Stafford] was charged with assault and battery, as well as, public intoxication. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.