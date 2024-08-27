Back to School, Slow Down: Police Ramp Up Enforcement in School Zones

Area police have a message for the public: Slow down in school zones because school is back in session. Prince William County Police officers were out in force this week to encourage motorists to slow down in the posted school zones.

Lt. Jonathan Perok said, “School zone safety is a serious concern that impacts students, school staff, parents, and the broader community. Enforcement in these areas is one-way police can assist in ensuring the speed through these zones during critical times is followed. Drivers and pedestrians alike are urged to follow posted signs, avoid distractions, and plan extra time in their commute, especially during this transitional back-to-school period.”

In the hour Prince William motor officers conducted traffic enforcement, Perok noted that 10 traffic citations were issued.

Prince William County motorcycle Officers Shawn Gallagher and Anthony Lynch did their due diligence by driving by all the school zone signs in the zone near Piney Branch Elementary School in Nokesville to ensure signs in all directions were visible and illuminated before beginning enforcement actions.

Potomac Local News interviewed two alleged school zone speeders as they left their traffic stops. Both said they weren’t paying attention but were distracted by construction on the road even though the school zone signs were visible and flashing.

Neither driver was willing to identify themselves, but one accepted that the charges were valid, saying he was on his way to the gym just past the school and simply wasn’t paying attention to the sign on a road he travels daily. The other driver, a woman, was forced to walk away from the traffic stop due to her expired registration and police seizing her license plates. Officers did not tow her car but advised her to fix the registration and other deficiencies before driving.

At Penn Elementary School in Dale City, a parent handbook advises parents wishing to avoid the drop-off lines that it’s better to wait in line than drop off students because the crosswalk is a “significant safety concern.” However, acknowledging the school has “many walkers,” it is crucial for parents to follow proper drop-off procedures to ensure student safety.

The vigilance by Prince William police in enforcing traffic safety laws in school zones is underscored by tragic incidents in recent years. In 2019, a 16-year-old driver struck and killed a 67-year-old woman in front of Graham Park Middle School in Dumfries on a Friday morning.

In 2021, two separate instances resulted in the deaths of two 13-year-olds who were killed while crossing James Madison Highway in front of Battlefield High School.

Drivers who violate the school zone law face stiff penalties. In addition to the average cost of the speeding ticket, violators are assessed an additional $250 fine because the speeding took place in a school zone. A 2020 Virginia law allows jurisdictions to install automated speed cameras in school zones, although the penalties for automated devices are governed separately from speed enforcement by sworn officers.

Many schools have electronic school zone signs that flash yellow lights to warn drivers 30 minutes before school starts for one full hour. They turn on again in the afternoon when schools release and remain on 30 minutes after.

As students throughout the area return to school, Prince William County Police remind the community that school zone safety is a shared responsibility. By following posted speed limits, avoiding distractions, and allowing extra time for commutes, drivers can help protect the lives of students and other members of the community. The police will continue their enforcement efforts throughout the school year to ensure that these critical safety measures are observed.