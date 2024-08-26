Talya Conroy Becomes CEO of Manassas ARTFactory

ARTFactory announced Talya Conroy as the new chief executive officer on Aug. 23 in a press release.

“It is an honor to serve our community in this capacity. I am humbled by the trust the Board of Directors has in me, and incredibly thankful to the ARTfactory staff, volunteers and patrons for all that they do for our amazing organization,” Conroy said. “I always like to say we are just getting started, and I cannot wait to see what the ARTfactory has in store for us in the many years to come.”

Conroy has been with the ARTFactory since July 2022, serving as executive director. Prior to that, she was vice president of United Bank and focused on community engagement.

In her new role, Conroy will lead and provide direction for the organization. Past President and Board Director James Carr, Ed.D., said it was clear from the start that Conroy was dedicated to the arts.

“She immediately met with members of her staff and members of the community,

listened to their concerns and ideas for change, and developed a measurable action plan for the

Board of Directors,” Carr said. “Because of her outstanding vision for the arts,

Talya was promoted to the position. … Stay tuned for more to come with this gifted leader.”

Congratulations, Talya!