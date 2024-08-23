STEM Solutions Transitions to First Office in Historic District

STEM Solutions, a company focused on connecting “security-cleared talent with federal contractors,” has transitioned to its first physical office space in Historic Manassas.

Brad Wilson, the company’s founder, is a 2006 Osbourn High School alumnus and a state football championship for the school. He remains dedicated to the community, even hiring an intern, being an active member of the OHS alumni board and has begun discussions with OHS’s career and technical education program.

Before residing at 9401 Battle St., STEM Solutions was hosted in the city’s workspace, Centerfuse. But, Wilson is excited to show off Historic Manassas to his clients.

“I have had multiple clients tell me upon visiting our office and doing lunch that they had no idea how much Old Town Manassas had to offer. It feels like you are showing others a hidden gem,” Wilson said.

Congratulations, Wilson and STEM Solutions!