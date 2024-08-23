Stafford Sheriff Investigates Anti-Semitic Flyers Distributed in Stafford

Several residents in Stafford County’s White Oak area woke up to anti-Semitic flyers strewed across their properties. Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported several calls about the flyers, which were placed at residences. Detective S.M. Danyluk has obtained copies of the flyer and is actively investigating the incident, requesting any residents with video footage be submitted online.

Department spokesman Ryan Wilbur said while houses were not specifically targeted, the flyers were distributed randomly along sidewalks and driveways. The flyers were inside plastic bags weighed down by rice. Wilbur said the papers “were generalized flyers” and they “contained misinformation regarding religion, media, and conspiracies.”

When asked if there’s any indication the flyers are connected to the 2023 flyers distributed in Spotsylvania, and whether it may be a group or lone individual responsible, Wilbur said both remain under investigation.

George Washington District Supervisor Deputy Deuntay Diggs released a statement on Facebook today, saying “Such actions are completely unacceptable and have no place in our community. I firmly condemn all forms of hate speech and discrimination. Our district is committed to fostering an environment of respect, inclusivity, and safety for all residents, regardless of race, religion, or background.”