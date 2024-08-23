Prince William County Schools Achieve Record Highs in Latest SOL Assessments

The Virginia Department of Education released the Standards of Learning scores for the 2023-24 school year, showing Prince William County Schools (PWCS) surpassing state averages in all subjects including reading, writing, math, science, and social sciences. PWCS officials, including Superintendent Dr. LaTanya D. McDade and School Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef, praised the district’s holistic effort and improvement across academic and extracurricular activities, noting record achievements in graduation rates and scholarships.

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The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) recently published the Standards of Learning (SOL) scores for the 2023-24 school year, covering all school divisions across Virginia. The data revealed that PWCS’ SOL scores improved across all subjects, including reading and writing, math and science, and history and social sciences, surpassing the state’s scores in nearly every category.

“Prince William County Public Schools is excited and encouraged by the VDOE’s report on our students’ SOL pass rates. We are seeing notable improvements in every subject, and it’s clear that our teachers are delivering in the classroom and our students are setting a new standard of excellence,” said PWCS Superintendent of Schools Dr. LaTanya D. McDade.

In the 2023-24 school year, students scored 76% in reading. This is 3% higher than the state average and 1% better than the previous year. Students scored 79% in writing, 3% higher than the state average and an 8% increase from the 2022-23 school year. In history and social sciences, students scored 71%, 6% higher than the state average and 1% higher than the year prior. Students scored 73% in math, 2% higher than both the state average and the year prior. Lastly, students scored 68% in science, which is 2% higher than the 2022-23 school year.

“I am thrilled that our school division has improved in all categories. My number one commitment to our community has been improved academic success. We are achieving this by all metrics. We have improved test scores while improving our (preliminary) graduation rate to a record high of 94.3%, reducing chronic absenteeism, having our students win record scholarship dollars, and achieving incredible athletic and extracurricular success,” said Prince William County School Chairman At-Large Dr. Babur Lateef.

“This has been a holistic effort led by Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade and her team. It is holistic in that we have our teachers, students, families, and staff all working towards one goal. While we do have more work to do, we can take a moment to be proud of these incredible achievements.”