Local Governments, Agencies Issue School Bus Safety Reminders

With school having started in the region these past two weeks, several localities have released safety reminders for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

In a May 2021 report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said between 2010 and 2019, there were 1,080 school transportation-related crashes and 1,199 people of all ages were killed in those crashes.

Among these fatalities, here are more detailed statistics:

240 school-age children died in school transportation-related crashes

52 children were occupants of school transportation vehicles

90 were occupants of other vehicles

92 were pedestrians

5 were cyclists

1 was labeled as “other”

NHTSA also said almost half of these crashes during this nine-year period occurred in rural areas, and nonoccupants — including pedestrians and bicyclists — accounted for 20% of the fatalities. 69% of the fatalities were occupants in other vehicles.

Various localities and agencies have issued safety reminders this month in an effort to increase awareness of increased traffic, school bus laws and child pedestrians.

REMINDER: Prince William County Schools will open for instruction on Monday, Aug. 19. #PWCPD is asking for patience & for residents to slow down, remain calm & obey the direction of the School #CrossingGuards. The safety of everyone is our number one priority. Have a great year! pic.twitter.com/Xl6Em5ISR9 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) August 15, 2024

SCHOOL BUSES ARE ROLLING AND STOPPING…. Remember, unless you are on a roadway with a divided median, when they stop, YOU STOP! Pay attention to school buses and SLOW DOWN near bus stops. Children's lives are depending on you! pic.twitter.com/8FVhsVevTK — Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) August 22, 2024

School is starting. Please watch out for students! https://t.co/VBNyrthUQZ — Stafford County (@staffordvagov) August 12, 2024

School is starting. Please watch out for students! https://t.co/VBNyrthUQZ — Stafford County (@staffordvagov) August 12, 2024