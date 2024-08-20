Zoe Freedom Center’s Fourth Annual 5K to Fund Future Residential Care Home for Women

Zoe Freedom Center The planned Zoe Residential

The Zoe Freedom Center is gearing up for its fourth annual 5K run, a fundraising event supporting its mission to assist those struggling with addiction. The event on Aug. 24, 2024, will begin and end at the University of Mary Washington’s Jepson Alumni Executive Center, with participants running a course that stretches to the halfway point near Lafayette and Blue & Gray Parkway before looping back.

Founded by Dana and Mark Brown in March 2020, the Zoe Freedom Center launched the same day widespread shutdowns were announced for the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were surprised by the happenings, but we knew we were called to open this organization,” said Dana, “It proved to be the perfect time to open.” As other addiction services were forced to close or transition to virtual operations, the Zoe Freedom Center remained an in-person resource for those in need.

Driven by their personal experiences with addiction, the Browns established the center as a nonprofit organization offering free services to eliminate barriers for those seeking help. “I personally have 21 years free from addiction, and it was through my lived experience and my husband’s experience with a parent in addiction that led us to open this organization,” Dana shared. The center provides a wide range of services, including Peer Support, Counseling Services, Group Support, Family Support, and Grief Support for those grieving a substance-related loss.

In 2023, the Zoe Freedom Center served approximately 40 people per week and distributed 2,000 boxes of Narcan within the community. The organization also benefited from the efforts of 145 volunteers throughout the year. A key aspect of their work is a mobile unit that brings free Narcan—a life-saving opioid overdose reversal drug—directly to those in need.

Looking ahead, the Browns are working toward establishing Zoe Residential, a free-of-charge residential restorative care home for women trapped in cycles of addiction often linked with sex trafficking, domestic violence, and childhood trauma. Dana said this long-term residence will be a private, multi-acre property offering a supportive, Christ-centered, trauma-informed environment. Women participating in the program will have opportunities to pursue education, internships, and apprenticeships, and engage in community service projects, helping them rebuild their lives and pursue their dreams.

The 5K race is not just a fundraiser but is also a symbol of the Zoe Freedom Center’s commitment to walking alongside individuals and families throughout their recovery journey. “We understand this is a journey, and we will walk with people every step of the way,” said Dana.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website says 79% of drug overdose deaths in Virginia in 2022 involved fentanyl or related substances. The overall state rate of drug overdose deaths decreased slightly by 5% from the previous year, reflecting ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis. However, the challenge remains significant, with emergency department visits due to overdoses rising by 5% in the same period.

The race begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Jepson Alumni Center. Participants can run or walk, and packets may be picked up Thursday and Friday at the Zoe Freedom Center, or 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the starting area.