Stafford Man Gets 49 Years for 2022 Fatal Shooting

“A Stafford man who killed another man in 2022 outside a county motel following a multiday drug binge was ordered Monday to serve 49 years in prison. George Lee Pearson III, 47, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 68 years with 19 years suspended. He shot and killed 47-year-old Leo D. Franklin of Oxon Hill, Maryland, for reasons that remain unclear.” Read more from The Free Lance-Star.

On Sunday morning, June 19, deputies found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn, 386 Warrenton Road in Stafford County. Three deputies provided first aid to the victim until medics arrived on the scene to treat and take the victim to a hospital where he later died. Pearson fled the scene armed with a handgun. Deputies were able to speak with him through FaceTime on his phone. Pearson eventually stopped on an exit ramp of I-95 and surrendered at 11:30 a.m.