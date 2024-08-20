Manassas Regional Airport Secures Nearly $400K in Virginia Aviation Board Grants, Aims for Commercial Flights

Manassas Regional Airport received nearly $400,000 in grant funding for several projects from the Virginia Aviation Board. The awards come as the airport is undergoing a transformation that is expected to bring commercial airline service to the city.

We expect an update on service plans next month, which could begin as early as next year. We still don’t know what airline will provide the service or to which destinations.

Airport spokeswoman Jolene Berry provided more information on how the grant funding will be spent:

Airfield Signage Replacement (Construction): $138,381.08 Replace aging airfield guidance signs in addition to installing new vehicle guidance signs. There are a number of faded, non-standard signs, and signs that are no longer supported by the manufacturer. This project aims to replace the aging signs and install new vehicle guidance signs on access roads. Project includes purchasing signs from the manufacturer and contracting with a professional airfield electrician on installation. The signs will take 6-8 weeks to be delivered and should be installed by mid-January. NOTAMS(Notice to Air Missions) will be issued, notifying the flying community that signs are being worked on. There will be no impacts to the flying community. Signage and Marking Plan Update: $7,740.00 Update Signage and Marking Plan to reflect current airfield conditions. The Airport’s Signage and Marking Plan is out of date and does not reflect current conditions as the airport has rehab and changed taxiway and taxilanes with the 16R/34L and Taxiway A construction projects over the last few years. This project would update the Signage and Marking Plan by soliciting services through one of the Airport’s engineering firms. The updated plan should be completed by November. Taxilane Rehabilitation – Phase 2 (Construction): $251,465.40 Repave and rehabilitate pavement at East T-Hangars. Pavement for the east and west hangars is more than 15 years old respectively. This project is supported by the Airport’s pavement management program and would repair pavement conditions between the hangar alleyways. The first five rows of hangars have already been repaved and with this project the remaining three alleyways will be completed with this mill and fill project. The northwestern section of the east apron will also be milled and repaved under this project. This airport is hoping to schedule this project this summer with a completion by mid- November before the weather gets too cold. The airport will work with the tenants in the hangars during the constructions and block off the section of the east apron during construction. The flying community will continue to operate in and out of the east apron with minimal impacts.

The Virginia Aviation Board, at its quarterly meeting on Aug. 9, 2024, awarded $9.6 million for 28 projects at 19 airports across the Commonwealth.